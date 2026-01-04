Andaman to host mega exhibition, drone show to mark Netaji’s ‘Prakram Diwas’

NEW DELHI: To commemorate ‘Prakram Diwas’, marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Union Culture Ministry has proposed a series of cultural activities, including a mega exhibition and a drone show, to narrate the life and legacy of the legendary freedom fighter on two islets of the Andaman and Nicobar islands. The multi-zone exhibition will chronicle Bose’s life journey, tracing his path from Cuttack and Cambridge to his leadership of the Indian National Army (INA), and his association with Japan and the Andaman Islands.

A wide range of archival material will be on display, including historical documents, rare photographs of the INA, and other significant records related to Bose. The exhibition will also feature books on Bose. The three-day commemorative event will begin on January 23 on two islands — Sri Vijaya Puram and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

In 2021 on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary, the Government decided to commemorate his birthday every year as ‘Parakram Diwas’.