Include additional 151 vacant posts in key public service cadres, says CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Facing backlash over omission of Group A services in the notification for Odisha Civil Services Examination-2025, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday directed the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to include additional 151 vacant posts in the key cadres.

The CM’s intervention in the matter came after widespread resentment over the December 31 notification of OPSC that had excluded the vital Odisha Administrative Service (OAS), Odisha Finance Service (OFS) and Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) cadres from the recruitment list.

After reviewing the issue, Majhi directed for immediate assessment of existing vacancies and initiation of necessary measures for recruitment to all eligible posts. Acting on his directive, the state government has formally requested OPSC to fill 151 additional posts, including 14 in OAS, 113 in ORS, 16 in Odisha Transport Service (OTS) and eight in Odisha Welfare Service (OWS).

The inclusion of these posts will significantly expand opportunities for young aspirants preparing for the prestigious civil services examination, Majhi said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to employment generation, the chief minister stated that recruitment remains one of his highest priorities. He highlighted that nearly 40,000 government positions have been filled over the past 18 months.