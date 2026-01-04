Justice not just for those who can afford it: CJI

PATNA: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday asserted that the law was not just for those who could afford it, but for anyone who was in dire need of it.

Addressing a convocation ceremony at the Chanakya National Law University in Patna, the CJI said, “There is a need to bend the arc of justice towards the communities that need it the most.”

He said that young lawyers in pursuit of their careers should be conscious of their “finer responsibilities”. While addressing students, he called upon them not to forget the fact that law draws its legitimacy from the people it protected, whether a student chose the litigation, public service, academia, judicial service or any other path.

CJI also laid foundation stone for 7 infrastructure projects on the Patna HC premises.