PLGA strength down to 66 from 400: Telangana DGP

HYDERABAD: As many as 20 CPI (Maoist) underground cadres, including People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion commander Badse Sukka alias Deva and Telangana state committee member Kankanala Raji Reddy alias Venkatesh, surrendered before the Telangana police on Saturday, handing over 48 firearms.

Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy told reporters that the strength of the PLGA had come down from over 400 cadres to 66. With the surrender of Kankanala Raji Reddy, the Telangana state committee of the Maoist party was left with only one member, he said.

The DGP said the surrendered cadres had also handed over what he described as PLGA arms dumps, including weapons linked to Madavi Hiduma and Badse Sukka. The surrendered cadres handed over two LMGs, one US-made Colt rifle, one Israel-made Tavor rifle, eight AK-47s, 10 INSAS rifles, eight SLRs, four BGLs, 11 single-shot weapons, two grenades and one air gun. They also surrendered 2,206 rounds of ammunition, including 19 helicopter-fired rounds. The DGP said such a quantity of ammunition being handed over during a surrender was uncommon in recent years.