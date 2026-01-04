Returning routes of the hills: How a botanist is countering migration from Uttarakhand’s hills

UTTARAKHAND : In the rugged terrain of the Himalayas, life is a constant negotiation with nature. For the residents of Uttarakhand, particularly in high-altitude villages, the spectre of natural disaster and unpredictable wildlife has long been an unwelcome neighbour. This harsh reality fuels an almost inevitable outcome: migration. When a young person acquires even a modest education, the lure of the metropolis becomes an irresistible siren call. For decades, the mountain districts have suffered the slow, agonising drain of emigration.

Yet, from this demographic crisis, a beacon of change has emerged—the conviction of Dr Kailash Puspwan of Kimana village of Rudraprayag district. Born on October 29, 1978, Pushpwan is a botanist. His journey took a dramatic turn in 2007 when he moved to Haryana as a research scholar. “I saw a significant number of young people from Uttarakhand doing menial jobs—cleaning and sanitation in hotels and trucks,” Puspwan said, “It was unsettling. These were educated youths, the future of our mountains, reduced to cleaning floors far from home.”

His research work took him across Haryana and into the neighboring Himachal Pradesh. During these travels, Puspwan stumbled upon a revelation that would fundamentally alter his life trajectory and, perhaps, the economic future of his home district. “In Dharamshala region of Himachal, there is a place called Sidhbari,” he said.

“I noticed many people, who I initially presumed were Lamas or relatives, were hosting tourists in their homes. They explained that this was not casual hospitality; it was a concept called ‘Homestay’.