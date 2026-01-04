Returning routes of the hills: How a botanist is countering migration from Uttarakhand’s hills

UTTARAKHAND : In the rugged terrain of the Himalayas, life is a constant negotiation with nature. For the residents of Uttarakhand, particularly in high-altitude villages, the spectre of natural disaster and unpredictable wildlife has long been an unwelcome neighbour. This harsh reality fuels an almost inevitable outcome: migration. When a young person acquires even a modest education, the lure of the metropolis becomes an irresistible siren call. For decades, the mountain districts have suffered the slow, agonising drain of emigration.
Yet, from this demographic crisis, a beacon of change has emerged—the conviction of Dr Kailash Puspwan of Kimana village of Rudraprayag district. Born on October 29, 1978, Pushpwan is a botanist. His journey took a dramatic turn in 2007 when he moved to Haryana as a research scholar. “I saw a significant number of young people from Uttarakhand doing menial jobs—cleaning and sanitation in hotels and trucks,” Puspwan said, “It was unsettling. These were educated youths, the future of our mountains, reduced to cleaning floors far from home.”
His research work took him across Haryana and into the neighboring Himachal Pradesh. During these travels, Puspwan stumbled upon a revelation that would fundamentally alter his life trajectory and, perhaps, the economic future of his home district. “In Dharamshala region of Himachal, there is a place called Sidhbari,” he said.
“I noticed many people, who I initially presumed were Lamas or relatives, were hosting tourists in their homes. They explained that this was not casual hospitality; it was a concept called ‘Homestay’.
This simple concept—turning ancestral homes into welcoming hubs for travellers—struck Puspwan. “The concept of homestay in Dharamshala provided a ray of new light, answering the persistent questions I held regarding the precarious future of our mountain youth outside the state,” he said. The decision was immediate. “I called my father and insisted he halt the demolition plans of our ancestral home,” Puspwan said.
This was a critical juncture. The 2013 Kedarnath disaster had dealt a blow to Uttarakhand’s nascent tourism industry, pushing an estimated 50% of the youth out of the region in search of stability. Puspwan channelled his life savings, Rs 2.5 lakh at the time, into renovating and tastefully furnishing the inherited structure, transforming it into his vision of a cultural and ecological gateway. His first guests were international travellers.
A sense of satisfaction accompanies Puspwan as he discusses his venture. “From day one, my wife, Preeti Puspwan, took the reins as the manager of the homestay,” he said proudly. Initially, the venture was met with scepticism. “The villagers, and even some of my close relatives who were mocking this new ‘startup’, suddenly began to change their perspective,” he said. “In a location like Ukhimath, which is not just a tourism hub but a centre of historical, religious, and mythological significance, my Himalayan Homestay, by the grace of Baba Kedar, became a topic of discussion.”
Ukhimath, is steeped in history. Puspwan elaborated on its significance: “Ukhimath holds deep historical and spiritual importance. According to local legends, here Aniruddh, grandson of Lord Krishna, married Usha, daughter of demon king Banasur.” For Puspwan, this initiative was more than a business; it was an act of socio-economic preservation. His 10-room Himalayan Homestay served as a catalyst, awakening spirit of self-employment among local residents.