Science of caste: How a Maharashtra govt officer is using psychology and science to dismantle social barriers

In several places, the housing colonies or community places are named after some or other leaders and religious persons. “We introduced a different concept that the housing colonies will not be named in the traditional way. We live in the 21st century, and our housing societies and colonies are named after the caste and communities, which is quite bizarre. Then, we started naming these colonies after principles of humanity like equality, fraternity and liberty. We asked the children to come and pick the chit where such universal human values are based and started naming the colonies after these universal names, such as Brotherhood Colony, Affection Colony, and Blissful Colony.”

These new names were accepted by every caste and creed. Otherwise, each leader and big figure name was opposed for some other reason. But these new names helped to maintain the peace and avoid the controversy as well. So, we tried to build peace in a different way in society by changing their psychology, Kadam said.

He said that they also started the library and asked children to spend more time in the library by reading various books and even asked them to share their feedback about the book they read.

“We also arrange the speeches of social thinkers so that the people of the village get knowledge of what is happening around the world. We wanted to build a bridge between spirituality and science. I myself come from the long and rich tradition of the Bakti movement that accommodates each caste and creed without any hesitation,” Kadam said.

He added, “We were focused on inclusive and cohesive development of human beings. We initially dropped the pamphlet of our plan and intention at every household of our village, Ranjala, in Hingoli district. And, I asked them to assemble at a specific place at a specific time. We were ready with all the material and answers.