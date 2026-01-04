Teen beaten to death by classmates in Vellore over suspected love affair

VELLORE: A 19-year-old student doing his second-year BA at Vellore’s Voorhees College was allegedly bludgeoned to death with an iron rod by two of his classmates in a suspected dispute over relationship with a girl.
The body of the youth, who went missing on Friday, was found dumped near Chittapara village along the Tamil Nadu-Andhra border and was recovered by police early on Saturday. One of the accused has been detained, while a special police team has been deployed to nab the other, who is absconding.
According to Bagayam police, the deceased — identified as Danny Vallan Arasu of Pathiyavaram village in Chetpet, Tiruvannamalai district — stayed in a rented house on the third floor of a building at Sainathapuram, Vellore, along with two of his classmates, Kishore Kannan (19) of Arni and Parthasarathy (18) of Puducherry.
On January 2 (Friday), Danny’s parents were unable to contact him over phone. Subsequently, in the evening, his father Anand filed a missing complaint with the Bagayam police, who launched an investigation and detained Kishore for questioning the next morning. Police added that Parthasarathy is absconding and a special team led by Bagayam inspector Nagarajan has been sent to Puducherry to nab him.
According to police, Kishore confessed during questioning that he and Parthasarathy had murdered Danny inside their rented house by hitting him with an iron rod.
The two allegedly transported Danny’s body using a two-wheeler and dumped it near the TN-AP border, before fleeing the spot. Upon Kishore’s confession, police recovered Danny’s body and sent it to the Government Vellore Medical College & Hospital in Adukkamparai.
Police noted that Kishore had also stated that Parthasarathy had himself murdered Danny. They added that Kishore’s statements have been contradictory and only after Parthasarathy’s arrest can the reason for Danny’s murder be conclusively established.
