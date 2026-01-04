Teen beaten to death by classmates in Vellore over suspected love affair

VELLORE: A 19-year-old student doing his second-year BA at Vellore’s Voorhees College was allegedly bludgeoned to death with an iron rod by two of his classmates in a suspected dispute over relationship with a girl.

The body of the youth, who went missing on Friday, was found dumped near Chittapara village along the Tamil Nadu-Andhra border and was recovered by police early on Saturday. One of the accused has been detained, while a special police team has been deployed to nab the other, who is absconding.

According to Bagayam police, the deceased — identified as Danny Vallan Arasu of Pathiyavaram village in Chetpet, Tiruvannamalai district — stayed in a rented house on the third floor of a building at Sainathapuram, Vellore, along with two of his classmates, Kishore Kannan (19) of Arni and Parthasarathy (18) of Puducherry.

On January 2 (Friday), Danny’s parents were unable to contact him over phone. Subsequently, in the evening, his father Anand filed a missing complaint with the Bagayam police, who launched an investigation and detained Kishore for questioning the next morning. Police added that Parthasarathy is absconding and a special team led by Bagayam inspector Nagarajan has been sent to Puducherry to nab him.