TN CM Stalin announces Assured Pension Scheme; to be implemented in 2027

CHENNAI: With just months to go for the Assembly election, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced the ‘Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS)’ for state government employees and teachers, guaranteeing a pension equal to 50% of their last-drawn monthly salary. Employee unions that had threatened to launch an indefinite strike from January 6 have now withdrawn their protest after the announcement.

As per TAPS, which comes after the 23-year struggle of government staff for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the employees will contribute 10% of their basic salary to the pension corpus and the state will bear the rest. Under OPS, the government was bearing the entire pension fund contribution.

“Despite financial constraints, the state government will fully bear the cost of implementing TAPS to safeguard the welfare of government employees and teachers,” the CM said in a statement, which, significantly, does not mention the date on which TAPS will take effect. However, in what could be a dampener to the unions, top government sources told TNIE that it was expected to come into force from January 1, 2027 — months after the Assembly election this year.

The financial burden on the state is expected to go up steeply under TAPS, with a one-time contribution of Rs 13,000 crore to the pension fund and additional contribution of Rs 11,000 crore every year.

The yearly contribution will also be revised periodically in line with the increase in salary. Though the DMK government had made this announcement at the fag end of its term, the labour unions have welcomed it.