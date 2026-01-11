Beyond acting: How Jonita Doda found her voice for the environment

PUNJAB : The environment documentary India: The Golden Sparrow–Disaster Risk Reduction has gained international recognition, being officially selected at multiple film festivals in Russia, Israel, London and India. The film also earned the Best Director award for actress and filmmaker Jonita Doda, who was later honoured with the 100 Most Influential Women Award by the Indian National Bar Association (INBA), marking a significant milestone in her public journey.

Jonita Doda first became known for her work on the silver screen, with performances across Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi cinema, as well as a strong presence in the fashion industry. She is also the co-founder of Chandigarh Fashion Week. Her professional focus has now expanded into environmental advocacy, public awareness and policy engagement.

She has been involved in creating educational reels, delivering public talks, conducting training sessions for government officials, and hosting seminars on air, water, and soil pollution; floods; global warming; waste management; biodiversity laws; deforestation; native species regeneration; intergenerational equity; and disaster mitigation. Another documentary, on pollution, is in production.

The shift in direction began after the devastating 2018 floods in Kerala. Doda witnessed the disaster first-hand while travelling with her crew, an experience that left a lasting impact. “What I saw in those floods will stay with me for a long time, as families were displaced, livelihoods washed away, and a quiet but urgent question that refused to leave me: Why are we always reacting to disasters instead of preventing them?” she questions.