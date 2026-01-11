Chandigarh Diary: Himachal PWD Minister dismisses missing Virbhadra Singh posters at Congress rally

Vikramaditya downplays missing poster row

Himachal PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who recently returned from London, downplayed the issue of missing posters of his father and six-time CM Virbhadra Singh in the rally of the Congress in Mandi on the third anniversary celebrations of the government. “The image of Raja Virbhadra is etched in the hearts of millions of people of the state; posters do not make leaders. No one can deny that the present Congress government came to power in the name of Raja Saab,’’ he said last week and added that the legacy of his father cannot be forgotten. Former state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore had openly criticised the omission.

Punjab Cong puts up a united front

With an eye on the 2027 Assembly polls, the Punjab Congress is stressing complete unity among the rank and file and reiterated that the party was committed to serving the people regardless of who becomes the CM post-victory. The party leaders were addressing the ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ rallies in Gurdaspur, Balachaur, Samrala, and other places. They asserted that the party’s sole purpose was to return to power and that all leadership decisions would rest with the party high command. Seen as the principal challenger to AAP in the elections, the Congress was beset by internal differences that affected organisational cohesion.