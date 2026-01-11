Chhattisgarh's agri sector posts robust growth in 2 years; food grains, pulses stay firm

RAIPUR: The agriculture sector in Chhattisgarh remains strong as the backbone of the state showing steady and inclusive growth over the past two years, officials said on Saturday.

Farmer-friendly policies, record paddy procurement, higher crop production, and financial support facilitated the agriculture growth, officials said, as Chhattisgarh under the Vishnu Deo Sai regime continues to play a key role in national food security while improving the income of farmers.

Fertiliser supply remained on target during both Kharif and Rabi seasons. Farmers also benefited from better irrigation and farm mechanisation. According to the essential data shared by the state agriculture with this newspaper, the sown area remained around 48.5 lakh hectares during the Kharif seasons. Food grain production increased from about 107.65 lakh metric tonnes in 2023 to nearly 127 lakh metric tonnes in 2024 and 2025. Pulses and oilseeds also maintained steady growth, supporting crop diversification efforts.