From classrooms to clinics, Raipur experiments with people-centred governance

CHHATTISGARH : U-shaped classroom in a government school on the outskirts of Raipur offers a telling picture of change. Students sit around the teacher, not in rigid rows but as equal participants, hands raised, questions flowing.

Teachers Pushpa Devi and Bhramveer Singh say the impact is visible. “During the last six-odd months, there have been convincing outcomes seen impacting the lives of many,” they claimed, explaining how the seating pattern encourages fair involvement and is being adopted by schools.

This small shift mirrors a much larger transformation underway across Chhattisgarh’s capital. Over the past year, the Raipur administration has embarked on a wide range of well-being initiatives aimed at linking viable ideas to effective outcomes. People-centred welfare services are delivered through more than 51 action plans and innovative programmes, designed to promote health, happiness, awareness, future growth, and the idea of good living.

Leading the change is Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who often tells district authorities that innovation in governance is not an option but a responsibility, and that good governance should be realised not merely through policies but through consistent, innovative and realistic performance. That message has shaped the district administration’s working style.

Raipur collector Gaurav Kumar Singh, a 2013-batch IAS officer, has zealously implemented schemes and projects with what officials describe as “people-centred targets”. By securing feedback and encouraging measurable results, Singh has galvanised his team. He has underlined that budgetary constraints are not a worry.

Explaining the philosophy behind the efforts, Biswaranjan Kumar, CEO of the Raipur district panchayat, noted, “The innovations on administrative lines have been developed with public interest at the core, designed to provide assistance, training or development strategy for individuals or groups and positively impact their lives.”