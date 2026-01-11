Newly raised Bhairav Army unit gets Naga as insignia

NEW DELHI: While marching down the Kartavya Path on the Republic Day parade, India’s newly raised Bhairav Light Combat Battalions would be seen carrying Vasuki, the King of Snakes, etched as the part of their insignia. “The insignia of the unit carries Nag vasuki and the Commando Dagger as part of the insignia,” according to a source. The Hindi words “Adrashya (Invisible) and Adamya (Indomitable)” is the motto for the unit, the source added.

Bhairav is one of the many names of Hindu God Shiva and he is always seen accompanied with the King of snakes Vasuki around his neck.

“Selection of the symbols, images and words are being carried out with an aim and in this case indomitable spirit and fearlessness associated with the Bhairav battalions is being depicted using the Nag (Cobra),” the source stated.

Vasuki was used by the Gods and demons as rope around Mount Mandara to separate amrita (nectar), the divine drink granting immortality.

As reported by this newspaper, the Bhairav Battalions, part of the Indian Army’s transformation bid, will be raising a total of 25 battalions by April.