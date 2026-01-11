Red soil turns green again as Lakshman Teron leads forest revival in Assam

ASSAM : Lakshman Teron, a conservationist from Assam’s Karbi tribal community, is a living institution without a university degree. The 62-year-old has been instrumental in transforming people with a collective conscience that they must work to protect nature and environment.

Growing up at Chakardo village in the lap of the Rani-Garbhanga Reserve Forest on the outskirts of Guwahati, Teron has seen the gradual degradation of this important green lung where felling of trees was once not only common but also rampant. After years of efforts, he managed to dissuade locals and inspire them to work for conservation. The once denuded forest now has thick vegetation, thanks to concerted conservation efforts by the green activist, the forest department and the villagers.

Teron, who has worked with World Wildlife Fund, Kaziranga Wildlife Society, People for Animal, biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak and others, has been a conservationist since he passed Class X. The activist says he developed an interest in nature and environment as a child after hearing stories about his great grandmother who knew which herbs would heal which disease. “Conservation is in my blood,” Teron believes.

After hearing stories about her from his father, the schoolboy developed the habit of reading books on Ayurveda. However, these books were difficult to come by. He would browse the books in fairs. He also collected books on plants and trees with local and scientific names.

Over time, he observed that trees were felled rampantly by outsiders, with assistance from locals. So, he began spreading awareness among villagers and students about it. He would visit schools & colleges and inspire people to protect the environment.