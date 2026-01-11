The Sunday Standard

Sergio Gor, Trump’s man in India for turbulent times, reaches Delhi

The ambassador-designate had previously visited India for six days in October after his Senate confirmation, meeting PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
Trump aide and key campaign figure arrives as trade row, tariffs, and visa issues strain ties; Gor calls for “incredible opportunities ahead” for bilateral partnership
Jayanth Jacob
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Sergio Gor, the US ambassador-designate and a key member of President Donald Trump’s inner circle, arrived in New Delhi Friday night as India-US relations face unprecedented strain. Appointed as envoy in mid-November, Gor described his arrival on social media, saying: “Great to be back in India! Incredible opportunities ahead for our two nations!”

Gor’s arrival comes amid a fresh row between the two countries following US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s claim that last year’s proposed trade deal stalled because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call President Trump a claim New Delhi rejected as “inaccurate.” The countries have also been at odds over Trump’s decision to double tariffs on certain Indian goods to 50%, including a 25% additional duty on India’s purchase of Russian crude oil as well as changes to US immigration and visa regime.

Gor was serving as the White House personnel director when Trump nominated him in August as the next US envoy to India. The Senate confirmed his appointment in October. At his oath ceremony, Trump described Gor as a trusted figure to “strengthen one of our country’s most important international relationships—the strategic partnership with India.” Gor has played a major role in Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and oversaw the vetting of political appointees.

The ambassador-designate had previously visited India for six days in October after his Senate confirmation, meeting PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

