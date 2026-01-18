A life meant for quiet service: Tshewang Gyachho’s decades of helping the needy in Sikkim

SIKKIM : Tshewang Gyachho embodies love, compassion and a deep sense of social responsibility. Known for his quiet commitment to helping the underprivileged, particularly patients battling serious illnesses, his life’s mission has been rooted in giving back to society—especially to those who, like him, once struggled with economic hardship.

Born into a farming family in Kabi village of North Sikkim, education was a luxury Tshewang could barely afford. Despite limited resources, his parents ensured he received proper schooling, believing education was the only path to a better future. Their faith paid off. Tshewang went on to complete a B Tech in Food Technology from Maharashtra and later cracked the state civil services examination in 1992. He was promoted to the rank of IAS in 2013.

Now 57, Tshewang serves as the Secretary of Sikkim’s Health & Family Welfare Department. Despite holding a senior administrative post in the state capital, Gangtok, he remains deeply connected to his roots. Frequent visits to his native village keep him grounded, and locals see him as a dependable figure, someone who listens and helps without hesitation.

Choosing social service as a way of repaying society, Tshewang has focused largely on supporting economically disadvantaged patients, especially those suffering from cancer. His assistance extends beyond medical advice or official support. He often personally visits patients admitted to hospitals and helps those referred to hospitals outside Sikkim.

“If I come to know that somebody from my village is admitted to a hospital in Sikkim, I go and meet him or her. When I go there, I often find four or five other patients known to me. I try to help each one of them. My concern is only for those who are not economically sound,” he says.