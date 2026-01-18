A life meant for quiet service: Tshewang Gyachho’s decades of helping the needy in Sikkim

SIKKIM : Tshewang Gyachho embodies love, compassion and a deep sense of social responsibility. Known for his quiet commitment to helping the underprivileged, particularly patients battling serious illnesses, his life’s mission has been rooted in giving back to society—especially to those who, like him, once struggled with economic hardship.
Born into a farming family in Kabi village of North Sikkim, education was a luxury Tshewang could barely afford. Despite limited resources, his parents ensured he received proper schooling, believing education was the only path to a better future. Their faith paid off. Tshewang went on to complete a B Tech in Food Technology from Maharashtra and later cracked the state civil services examination in 1992. He was promoted to the rank of IAS in 2013.
Now 57, Tshewang serves as the Secretary of Sikkim’s Health & Family Welfare Department. Despite holding a senior administrative post in the state capital, Gangtok, he remains deeply connected to his roots. Frequent visits to his native village keep him grounded, and locals see him as a dependable figure, someone who listens and helps without hesitation.
Choosing social service as a way of repaying society, Tshewang has focused largely on supporting economically disadvantaged patients, especially those suffering from cancer. His assistance extends beyond medical advice or official support. He often personally visits patients admitted to hospitals and helps those referred to hospitals outside Sikkim.
“If I come to know that somebody from my village is admitted to a hospital in Sikkim, I go and meet him or her. When I go there, I often find four or five other patients known to me. I try to help each one of them. My concern is only for those who are not economically sound,” he says.
For over two decades, Tshewang has quietly assisted more than two dozen patients in accessing treatment outside the state. Sometimes families approach him directly, seeking help in moments of desperation.
One such encounter left a lasting impression on him. While visiting a family to express condolences after the death of a man, Tshewang learned that the deceased’s daughter had applied for a cabin crew position with an airline but lacked the means to travel outside the state for the interview. He supported her financially. She was selected.
“More than a year later, I was flying from Male to Trivandrum when a cabin crew member spoke to my daughter to confirm my identity. She introduced herself and reminded me of our meeting. I couldn’t recognise her at first, but it was a great feeling to know I had been able to help,” he recalls. Beyond healthcare, Tshewang extends support to students from underprivileged families, helping them buy books, pay hostel fees and continue their education. Recently, he assisted a young woman who lacked resources to travel outside the state for her PhD.
He also regularly supports Hindu temples and Buddhist monasteries, contributing to daily necessities, renovation projects and infrastructure development. He recently helped fund the construction of an altar at a Buddhist monastery and contributed, along with like-minded individuals, to the construction of a crematorium when additional resources were required.
Noting his outstanding services, the Sikkim government had honoured him with the “Sewa Sanman” in 2023. “I want to continue what I am doing,” he says.