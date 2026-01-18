A village’s war on addiction: How one Kashmir village chose health over habit

JAMMU & KASHMIR : At a time when drug abuse and smoking are silently claiming lives and shattering families across Jammu and Kashmir, a small village in Anantnag district has emerged as a powerful example of resistance and reform. Sheikhgund, a quiet village in the Shangus area, has shown that adversity can be confronted through unity, courage, and collective resolve, transforming itself into a self-declared smoking- and tobacco-free zone through community action.

Faced with the growing menace of drugs, tobacco, smoking, and alcohol use, the residents of Sheikhgund chose action over silence. United across generations, they launched a grassroots movement to safeguard their youth and future generations. The campaign was led by social activist Mir Jaffar, supported by a group of determined young volunteers and senior citizens who refused to stand by as their society deteriorated.

The turning point came when a young boy from the village, known for his strong religious values and moral upbringing, was found trapped in drug abuse. For the residents, the incident shattered the belief that strong family values alone could shield children from addiction. “That incident was a wake-up call,” said Jaffar. “If a boy with such strong values could fall into this trap, then no household was immune. We realised that if we did not act immediately, we would lose an entire generation.”

In January 2025, the residents formally launched the community-driven ‘No Smoking Village Campaign’ to eliminate smoking, tobacco use, and drug abuse from Sheikhgund. Home to around 200 families and nearly 700 residents, the village had long considered smoking socially acceptable, particularly among elderly men who used cigarettes, tobacco, or traditional hukka. Meanwhile, drug abuse and liquor consumption had begun creeping in quietly, affecting the youth.