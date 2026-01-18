A village’s war on addiction: How one Kashmir village chose health over habit

JAMMU & KASHMIR : At a time when drug abuse and smoking are silently claiming lives and shattering families across Jammu and Kashmir, a small village in Anantnag district has emerged as a powerful example of resistance and reform. Sheikhgund, a quiet village in the Shangus area, has shown that adversity can be confronted through unity, courage, and collective resolve, transforming itself into a self-declared smoking- and tobacco-free zone through community action.
Faced with the growing menace of drugs, tobacco, smoking, and alcohol use, the residents of Sheikhgund chose action over silence. United across generations, they launched a grassroots movement to safeguard their youth and future generations. The campaign was led by social activist Mir Jaffar, supported by a group of determined young volunteers and senior citizens who refused to stand by as their society deteriorated.
The turning point came when a young boy from the village, known for his strong religious values and moral upbringing, was found trapped in drug abuse. For the residents, the incident shattered the belief that strong family values alone could shield children from addiction. “That incident was a wake-up call,” said Jaffar. “If a boy with such strong values could fall into this trap, then no household was immune. We realised that if we did not act immediately, we would lose an entire generation.”
In January 2025, the residents formally launched the community-driven ‘No Smoking Village Campaign’ to eliminate smoking, tobacco use, and drug abuse from Sheikhgund. Home to around 200 families and nearly 700 residents, the village had long considered smoking socially acceptable, particularly among elderly men who used cigarettes, tobacco, or traditional hukka. Meanwhile, drug abuse and liquor consumption had begun creeping in quietly, affecting the youth.
Today, the transformation is striking. Public smoking has disappeared. Shopkeepers no longer sell cigarettes, tobacco or related products. Long-time smokers have either quit entirely or drastically reduced consumption. A total ban on tobacco use is collectively enforced by the village. An elderly resident, once a chain smoker, described his decision with quiet pride.
“Five months back, I broke the hukka (hubble bubble) and threw it away. It is of no use now,” he said. “People used to come here and smoke tobacco, but I broke this hukka to prevent our youth from falling prey to smoking and its harmful effects.”
The initiative also comes amid a disturbing rise in cancer cases in Jammu and Kashmir. Official data shows over 12,000 cancer cases reported annually, with stomach cancer accounting for nearly 19% among men and lung cancer about 16%.
“These numbers are alarming,” Jaffar said. “Drug addiction, smoking, liquor consumption, and cancer cases are all rising simultaneously. We realized that we were sitting on a ticking time bomb and needed to act to save our people and our village”.
One of the most challenging steps was convincing local shopkeepers to stop selling tobacco products, a steady source of income for many of them.
“Yes, it affected our income,” said shopkeeper Tariq Ahmed. “But we decided to sacrifice it to save our youth from drugs and smoking.” There are five to six shopkeepers in the village, all of whom have pledged not to sell tobacco in any form.
“We have taken a pledge in the mosque not to sell any tobacco product in the village. Nobody is smoking cigarettes and using tobacco in the village, and neither are we selling it.
There has been about 80% impact on society due to our initiative. And we hope the remaining 20% will also be covered and our village will be 100 per cent smoking free, tobacco free and drugs free,” he said.
Visitors seeking cigarettes are politely but firmly refused. “We advise them not to smoke,” Tariq said. “We tell them this village does not allow it.” Jaffar said shopkeepers immediately understood the seriousness of the situation.
“When we spoke to them, they did not hesitate,” he said. “They knew this decision would cause economic loss, but they still agreed. Without their cooperation, this initiative would not have succeeded.”
The local Jamia mosque played a vital role, using sermons to highlight the harmful effects of drugs and smoking on health and social harmony. By banning sales, access to tobacco became difficult, and the addicts gave up. Today, Sheikhgund stands as a rare example of what collective will can achieve.