‘Allegations grave, serious’: Kerala Court denies Rahul Mamkootathil bail

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a setback to Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla on Saturday dismissed his bail application filed in connection with the case over the alleged rape of an NRI woman. With this, he will continue in jail under remand. Judge Arundhathi Dileep dismissed the bail application, citing that allegations levelled against Rahul were serious and grave.

“The petitioner is a sitting MLA. The allegations levelled against him are serious and grave. Also, the petitioner is having similar antecedents. There is also every chance of witnesses being threatened or influenced, evidence being tampered with and the investigation being hampered,” the court observed while denying bail. Furthermore, the court observed that the victim’s statement does not prima facie suggest a consensual relationship, as claimed by Rahul.

“From the materials on record, I am satisfied that the prima facie ingredients of the offence of rape are made out,” the judge stated. In his bail plea, the MLA had claimed that his relationship with the woman was consensual. He also contended that proper procedures were not followed during his arrest. Rahul, who was arrested in Palakkad on January 11, is now expected to approach the sessions court for bail. The application is scheduled to be filed on Monday.

Rahul acquainted the complainant, a native of Thiruvalla, through social media in April 2024. As per the FIR of the victim, Rahul approached her and established a relationship with her by providing solace in her discordant matrimonial life.