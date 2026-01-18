Awami League will win polls, Hasina to lead govt: Former Bangladesh foreign minister

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh’s former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday criticised a UNHCR report on the July-August, 2024 student movement, calling it “fabricated and highly biased” and accusing it of overlooking violence against police and members of the Awami League.

Mahmud also asserted that his party and he would “return to power” with “Sheikh Hasina leading the government” in the election as 60% of Bangladesh people want them back. He, however, stated that the “mobocracy” by the interim arrangement should end. He also alleged that around 300 media persons have been put behind bar.

While addressing a press conference, the Awami League leaders — foreign minister Hasan Mahmud and former Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel-alleged that the report failed to account for the killing of thousands of police personnel during the unrest.

Nearly 3,000 policemen were killed, he said, citing an incident in which an entire police station, with about 40 officers inside, was set on fire. He said, “Out of 600 police station, 450 police stations were attacked and policemen were killed and weapons were looted.”

The United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) report, which the Awami League Rebutted, was released a year back in February 2025. He also doubted the credibility of the casualty figures cited in the UN document.