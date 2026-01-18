Looking at wildlife & forests through the lens of beat guards

MADHYA PRADESH : Aclutch of forest beat guards, the frontline personnel of the forest department responsible for protection, conservation, and management of forest areas, are chronicling the green and wild wealth of Madhya Pradesh, armed with curiosity and cameras.

Using personal mobile phones and official cameras issued to forest ranges, these guards are photographing rare and endangered plants and animals and recording details that are now being published as books by the department. The effort has begun to draw interest from university researchers, who see the collections as valuable documentation of forests that remain poorly studied.

For Jagdish Prasad Ahirwar, the first four months of 2025 became unforgettable. The 52-year-old Chhatarpur resident joined the forest department 18 years ago and has long nurtured a fascination for medicinal plants and their traditional uses. Posted as a beat guard in the Mohandra forest range of Panna district, Ahirwar spent January to March trekking through dense forest patches, clicking photographs with his cellphone, and carefully noting details in a personal diary.

By March, he had identified and documented 129 medicinal plant varieties. “I have always believed the forest itself is a living pharmacy,” Ahirwar said. “If people understand the value of these plants, they will protect them.”

Ahirwar’s photographs and handwritten descriptions were later compiled into a book by the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department’s South Panna forest division. Titled ‘Important Medicinal Plants of South Panna Division,’ the publication is used by forest staff to educate locals and has also reached researchers interested in ethnobotany and plant sciences.

Among the species documented is Vidarikand (Pueraria tuberosa), whose tubers are used in traditional medicine to manage chest pain, rheumatism, and chronic fever.