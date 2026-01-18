Shinde tends his BMC flock, seeks full power parity

MUMBAI: In the afterglow of winning the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections by a slim margin, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sees a threat and an opportunity. First, the threat. Shinde was forced to shift his 29 newly elected Shiv Sena corporators to a luxury five-star hotel in the suburbs as some of them had opened a line of communication with the Uddhav Sena for possible defection.

As for the opportunity, Shinde proposed to the BJP leadership that the Mumbai’s Mayor post should be shared equally between the two allies, adding his corporators should also get proper representation in various committees as well.

The BMC election mandate was in favour of the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance, which together won 118 seats, just four ahead of the halfway mark of 114 in the 227-member House. Highly placed sources said Shinde first shepherded his 29 corporators to Taj Land Sand, telling them that unless he snaps his alliance with the BJP, they must stay put at the hotel and not succumb to any pressure.