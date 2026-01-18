TMC aiding infiltrators, PM vows ‘big action’ if BJP wins

KOLKATA: In a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in pollbound West Bengal on Saturday, accused the Mamata Banerjee- led party of turning infiltrators into voters and said big action will be taken if the BJP captures power. “Infiltrations in Bengal are rampant because of the support of the Trinamool Congress. Big actions will be taken to push back the infiltrators after the BJP comes to power in Bengal,” Modi said, addressing a ‘Paribartan Sankalp Sabha’ in Malda, a West Bengal district that borders Bangladesh.

“Syndicates of the party have been allowing infiltrators in Bengal for years and making them voters. Infiltrators get involved in crimes and take away the jobs of local youth,” he said. Modi called infiltration a big challenge for the state. “They are grabbing your land and making an imbalance in the population map of the country,” he told the voters, adding that only the BJP can take strong action against the infiltrators.

His remarks come weeks after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the state government of abetting infiltration for electoral gains. Without taking reference of the two-day-long violence in Beldanga in the Murshidabad district, Modi lashed out at the TMC saying, “It’s unfortunate how TMC hooligans have behaved indecently with a woman journalist yesterday.

Girls in schools and colleges are not also safe.” Eyeing the Matua vote bank, Modi said, people who have come to India due to religious persecution need not worry. “We have given social security to the refugees through the CAA. Matua and Namasudra refugees will be brought under development activities after the BJP forms government,” he said.