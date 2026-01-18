Trump wall & great tariff detour

NEW DELHI: The global trade map is redrawing itself as Washington’s tariff wall rises. Data for 2025 reveals a world redesigning its trade options to circumnavigate the tariff regime imposed by the Trump administration.

Global trade realignments show many deviations from the past, but also continue past patterns. India’s surplus in the bilateral trade with the US, for example, climbed to $50 billion by October 2025, up from $45.8 billion in 2024.

The Trump administration imposed a 26% reciprocal tariff on India in April 2025, followed by an additional 25% punitive tax in August over India’s purchase of Russian oil. This pushed the average US tariff on Indian goods to one of the highest in the world. Despite this burden, Indian exports remained surprisingly robust, growing nearly 10% year-on-year through December 2025. It remains to be seen, however, whether this resilience is the result of the stickiness of global supply chains—where contracts and logistics cannot be moved overnight—or a sign of India’s successful re-routing of its exports.

While some analysts point to exemptions for key sectors, such as iPhones and pharmaceuticals as the primary stabiliser, the long-term sustainability of this volume is under scrutiny.

Globally, Vietnam has emerged as the most agile connector. Its bilateral trade surplus with the US reached $129.5 billion by October 2025, already exceeding the full-year figure for 2024. This occurred despite a 46% headline reciprocal tariff. Vietnam is a textbook case of trade diversion. While it sold more to the US, its imports from China hit $186 billion in 2025. Experts point to a China-Vietnam-US triangle, where Chinese goods often receive a “Made in Vietnam” label.