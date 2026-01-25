Champions of Chandel

MANIPUR : A grassroots institution can become a strong agent of social change when it is guided by commitment and vision. The District Sports Association in Chandel, Manipur, is a clear example of this belief in action. Located in a region known for producing sporting talent, the association has transformed itself from an inactive body into a centre of youth development and social responsibility.
Until a few years ago, the District Sports Association largely existed on paper. Football activities were limited, and organised sports were few. Many young people had talent but lacked guidance, training, and opportunity. This situation began to change when a group of social contributors took responsibility for the association. They believed sport was not only about winning matches but also about building discipline, confidence, and community values.
With very little institutional support available, the new leadership focused on investing in people. Resources were generated from the public, while members also spent from their own pockets. Funds were used for training programmes, food, and accommodation for players and aspiring football referees. The focus on human capital began to yield results.
Today, the Chandel district has thirty-six certified football referees. Among them is Th. Joyshing Monsang, an All India Football Federation national elite referee who has officiated matches at the AFC Football Festival in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Two women referees, Rd Hringnidam Anal and S.R Ningnihring Anal, officiate matches in tournaments across India. Gyan Moyon has created history as the first AFC-A certified coach from the district and is also the first coach educator currently engaged by AIFF.
Beyond sports development, the association has taken on a wider social role. Chandel is vulnerable to substance abuse due to its proximity to Myanmar, a known drug trafficking route. The association recognised that regular engagement in sports could help protect young people from drugs and alcohol. Through games, tournaments, and awareness campaigns, it has tried to keep youth focused and occupied.
Hulang Lovingson, the association’s vice president, is one of the key figures behind this transformation. Inspired by discipline and service learned from his father, who served in the Army, Lovingson committed himself to social causes early in life. Having faced challenges due to poor infrastructure while growing up in Chandel, he was determined that future generations would not suffer the same way.
“Earlier, we had to hire coaches to train our youths. We also had to invite referees to conduct matches. We don’t have a problem now as we have a good number of coaches and referees,” says Lovingson, who belongs to the Anal Naga tribe.
He explains that football and volleyball tournaments are organised frequently, sometimes in collaboration with the Assam Rifles. According to him, regular sporting activity leaves young people with little time or interest in harmful behaviour.
The association has also introduced new sports in the district, including taekwondo, table tennis, hockey, sepak takraw, and fencing. These disciplines have attracted a large number of youths, including many girls, who previously had limited sporting options.
ASP TS Chamna Anal says the association was established in 1965 to promote sports in the district.
However, due to several limitations, it remained largely inactive for many years.
“Recognising the importance of sports in youth development and social well-being, the stakeholders and sports lovers unanimously elected the present Executive Committee in 2019, and it took the initiative to revive the association,” says Chamna, who is also the president of the association.
Since then, regular tournaments and training programmes have helped identify and nurture talent. Several athletes from Chandel now compete at the state and national levels. Makan Winkle Chothe became the first footballer from the district to play in the Indian Super League. He has represented FC Goa, Minerva Punjab FC, and currently plays for Mohammedan Sporting Club, Kolkata.
Tongsin Thumshol Anal plays for Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s reserve team and was part of the Indian Under-19 squad that won the SAFF Under-19 Championship in twenty twenty three. Other national level footballers include Henry Monsang, Bedeenpar, Armstrong Ramungnao Dilbung, Nicky Tongsin, Goodphangam Wanglar, S.R Kagaly Anal, S.K Darpol Tuishang, Sh. Marconi Monsang, and Lael Shongshir Monsang. Unsharim Pashel Anal is the first girl from Chandel to represent Manipur in hockey.
“Special emphasis has been given to football tournaments, which have provided a competitive and structured platform for young players to showcase their talents and gain valuable exposure. These tournaments have encouraged mass participation and contributed to identifying promising players for higher-level competitions,” Chamna says.
He also highlights the fight against substance abuse. “It has been our mission to try and ensure that the youths of Chandel don’t fall for drugs. We mention it in our lectures during the opening or closing ceremonies of the sporting events. Most youths are actively taking part in games and sports. Earlier, only a few of them played football and volleyball. After we introduced other sports, a lot of them are now taking part in those,” he says.
The association works with civil society organisations and uses social media to spread awareness.