Champions of Chandel

Beyond sports development, the association has taken on a wider social role. Chandel is vulnerable to substance abuse due to its proximity to Myanmar, a known drug trafficking route. The association recognised that regular engagement in sports could help protect young people from drugs and alcohol. Through games, tournaments, and awareness campaigns, it has tried to keep youth focused and occupied.

Hulang Lovingson, the association’s vice president, is one of the key figures behind this transformation. Inspired by discipline and service learned from his father, who served in the Army, Lovingson committed himself to social causes early in life. Having faced challenges due to poor infrastructure while growing up in Chandel, he was determined that future generations would not suffer the same way.

“Earlier, we had to hire coaches to train our youths. We also had to invite referees to conduct matches. We don’t have a problem now as we have a good number of coaches and referees,” says Lovingson, who belongs to the Anal Naga tribe.

He explains that football and volleyball tournaments are organised frequently, sometimes in collaboration with the Assam Rifles. According to him, regular sporting activity leaves young people with little time or interest in harmful behaviour.

The association has also introduced new sports in the district, including taekwondo, table tennis, hockey, sepak takraw, and fencing. These disciplines have attracted a large number of youths, including many girls, who previously had limited sporting options.

ASP TS Chamna Anal says the association was established in 1965 to promote sports in the district.

However, due to several limitations, it remained largely inactive for many years.

“Recognising the importance of sports in youth development and social well-being, the stakeholders and sports lovers unanimously elected the present Executive Committee in 2019, and it took the initiative to revive the association,” says Chamna, who is also the president of the association.

Since then, regular tournaments and training programmes have helped identify and nurture talent. Several athletes from Chandel now compete at the state and national levels. Makan Winkle Chothe became the first footballer from the district to play in the Indian Super League. He has represented FC Goa, Minerva Punjab FC, and currently plays for Mohammedan Sporting Club, Kolkata.