Job generation and skilling youth top govt priority: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised that connecting youth with skills and providing them with employment opportunities has been a top priority of the government.

Addressing new recruits virtually across 45 locations during the Rozgar Mela, the PM said that the initiative was launched to place government recruitment in mission mode and has, over the years, evolved into an institution. “Through this initiative, lakh of young people have received appointment letters across various government departments,” he said.

Highlighting efforts to boost employment opportunities for youth, he noted that the NDA government is entering into trade and mobility agreements with several countries, creating new avenues for the youth. Citing data, he said India has made unprecedented investments in modern infrastructure, generating large-scale employment in construction and allied sectors.

He further pointed out that India’s startup ecosystem is expanding rapidly, with nearly two lakh registered startups employing over 21 lakh young people. He added that the country is also emerging as a global hub for animation, digital media and several other sectors.

During the event, the PM virtually distributed appointment letters to 61,000 new recruits, the majority of them women.

Describing the appointment letters as an invitation to nation-building and a pledge to accelerate the creation of a developed India, Modi said the youth would strengthen national security, empower the education and healthcare ecosystem, and reinforce financial services and energy security, playing a vital role in the growth of public sector enterprises.