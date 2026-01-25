NRI shoots wife, relatives dead in US

CHANDIGARH: A man of Indian origin, identified as Vijay Kumar, 51, was arrested in the US on charges of shooting his wife and three relatives in a residence in the Georgia state purportedly due to a family dispute.

In a post on X, the local county police said Kumar was taken into custody a short distance from the Lawrenceville residence, where the shooting occurred on Friday.

The victims have been identified as Meenu Dogra, Kumar’s wife, and three others—Gourav Cumar, 33, Nidhi Chander, 37, and Harish Chander, 38.

According to police, the investigation revealed that an argument broke out between Dogra and Kumar at their home in Atlanta. The couple then travelled with their 12-year-old child to a residence on Brook Ivy Court in Lawrenceville. Gourav Cumar, Nidhi Chander and Harish Chander lived at the Brook Ivy Court home along with two children aged seven and 10.

After the incident, the 12-year-old child called 911. Police said it is not yet known what the argument was about, why the family went to the Brook Ivy Court residence, or what led to the shooting.

Kumar has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, one count of first-degree cruelty to children, and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children, the statement added. Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta expressed grief over the incident, confirming the arrest.