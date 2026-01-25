Parties to meet for Budget session

NEW DELHI: The Union Government has convened an all-party meeting on January 27 to deliberate on legislative and other priorities ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on January 28.

In keeping with long-standing parliamentary tradition, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to mark the commencement of the session.

After a long interval, the Union Budget will be presented on February 1, which falls on a Sunday, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present her ninth consecutive Budget.

Convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the all-party meeting will be held at 11 am in the main committee room of the Parliament House Annexe on January 27.

As per the announced schedule, the Budget Session will continue until April 2. The first phase will conclude on February 13, with Parliament reconvening on March 9.

Traditionally, such all-party meetings are aimed at seeking cooperation from Opposition parties to ensure the smooth functioning of both Houses and to facilitate broader discussions on key issues. This year, the Budget is widely expected to include focused allocations for certain poll-bound states.

According to sources, the Budget may also contain consolidated measures to accelerate economic growth, aligning with the national objective of Viksit Bharat and positioning India as the world’s third-largest economy.

It is also being suggested that VB-G-RAM-G, which has replaced the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, is likely to receive a substantial allocation. This, observers believe, could help counter Opposition criticism of the Government on the issue.