The officer who turned his village into a classroom

BIHAR : For an officer of the Indian Post Payments Bank, life’s ambition did not end with securing a government job. For Sushil Kumar, 40, the mission has been to build careers for rural youths crippled by poverty, just as he once was.

Born in Baikathpur village under Musahari block of Muzaffarpur district, Sushil is the son of a small vegetable grower. Financial hardship marked his childhood and shaped his resolve. After years of struggle, he finally secured a government job in 2009-10, a turning point.

“Although I had primarily focussed on my job, it always haunted my mind to do something for others,” Sushil said. That impulse took concrete form on Republic Day in 2015, when he convened a meeting with the youths of his native village to discuss ways to help students prepare for competitive examinations. Around 25 to 30 students initially agreed to attend free coaching classes. His elder brother, Santosh Kumar, and cousin, Shiv Shankar, volunteered to teach aspirants without charging any fee.

An entrance test was conducted to identify serious candidates, and the enrolment process took nearly three months. Books and study materials were arranged. “I used to guide students preparing for various competitive examinations,” he said.

Within a year, the effort yielded results. Two candidates were selected as technicians in the Indian Railways, validating the experiment and spreading the message across nearby villages. Aspirants targeting the Railways, Defence services and CAPF soon joined the initiative, later named ‘Pahal Group.’