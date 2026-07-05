Stormy Monsoon session on the cards from July 20

NEW DELHI: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13.

The upcoming session, expected to be stormy, could see the government introduce several key bills, including the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which seeks to sack the PM or CM or ministers if they fail to secure bail within 30 days of imprisonment.

Opposition parties are most likely to raise the issue of donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, among other matters. The government is expected to make another push for a Constitutional amendment bill providing 33% reservation for women in Parliament and Assemblies, along with the contentious Delimitation Bill.

On the Opposition side, the issue of privilege proceedings against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh may get raised during the session.

Both Houses are expected to witness a changed political arithmetic following defections from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT). A closely-watched development will be Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision on the proposed merger of the 20 rebel Trinamool MPs with the lesser-known NCPI.

The Speaker is also expected to take a final call on merger of six Uddhav Sena MPs with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. Amid these defections, the DMK has also requested separate seating for its MPs away from the Congress.