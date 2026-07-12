Arbitration Council of India bill must come up before Parliament, says CJI

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over delay in the forming the Aritration Council of India (ACI), Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday hoped that a bill in this regard will now come up before Parliament.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Indian Institute of Arbitration and Mediation’s (IIAM) Silver Jubilee ADR Summit on “Reimagining ADR: Innovation, Technology & the Future of Justice”, the CJI said the gap between announcement and implementation was hurting India’s ambition to become a global arbitration hub.

“The Draft Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, circulated for public consultation in October 2024 on the recommendations of the Viswanathan Committee, remains exactly that, and its new avatar is hopefully now being introduced in Parliament,” he stated.

He also said that the Draft Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, released for public consultation in October 2024 on the recommendations of the Justice K V Viswanathan Committee, remains pending.He expressed hope that a revised version of the bill would be introduced in Parliament.