Delhi Behind the scenes | Waste has a colour too and black means bad

For MCD officials battling the leagcy landfills of the capital, the arrival of monsoon isn’t the only dampener. After the waste is scientifically processed, what’s left behind is a black, soil-like material. However, its biggest problem isn’t quality; it’s colour. To many residents, if it’s black and came from a dump, it must still be garbage or dirty. An official joked that convincing people otherwise is almost as hard as reducing the landfill itself. Turns out, machines can process waste with ease, but giving it a respectable public image is a recycling challenge of an entirely different kind.
Blue Line welcomes commuter Sandhu
Delhi’s most observant commuter took the Blue Line on Saturday. L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu ditched his chauffeur-driven car for the Metro, settling among office-goers who briefly wondered if governance had gone undercover. Between Rajiv Chowk-bound halts, he turned co-passenger, collecting grievances like tokens.
Public complaint box hijacked for internal grievances
To encourage greater public participation and improve policing, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of a district has installed a public complaint and suggestion box in his office. The initiative was aimed at providing residents with a simple and accessible platform to share their grievances, suggestions, and concerns. However, some personnel from the department have been using the box to submit plaints against their colleagues on internal administrative matters.
Court live-streaming under scrutiny
Increasing incidents of mishaps in courts and their disproportionate reaction on social media, which often adds to the insult, have started a discussion in legal fraternities in the capital about whether live streaming of the court proceedings was a good idea to start with. However, there is consensus among lawyers on at least one thing—how gracefully the judges are handling the situation.