Delhi Behind the scenes | Waste has a colour too and black means bad

For MCD officials battling the leagcy landfills of the capital, the arrival of monsoon isn’t the only dampener. After the waste is scientifically processed, what’s left behind is a black, soil-like material. However, its biggest problem isn’t quality; it’s colour. To many residents, if it’s black and came from a dump, it must still be garbage or dirty. An official joked that convincing people otherwise is almost as hard as reducing the landfill itself. Turns out, machines can process waste with ease, but giving it a respectable public image is a recycling challenge of an entirely different kind.