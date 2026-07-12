Home-grown gangsters go international

A decade ago, Lawrence Bishnoi and Satwinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar were names largely associated with student politics and local gang wars in Punjab. Today, they are at the centre of one of India’s most closely watched organised crime investigations, with their alleged networks stretching across continents.

The two Punjab-born gang leaders have become symbols of a new generation of criminal syndicates that operate beyond geographical boundaries, combining traditional structures with overseas networks, digital communication and financial channels. The US has now indicted Bishnoi and Brar under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, accusing them of involvement in targeted killings, extortion, drug trafficking and other crimes.

The action follows investigations by US agencies into Indian crime syndicates under Operation Hard Ball, highlighting how gang wars in Punjab have evolved into international organised crime operations. Among the cases under scrutiny is the 2023 killing of Canadian citizen and pro-Khalistan activist who was designated as a terrorist by India, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, with Bishnoi and Brar named in connection with allegations surrounding the murder.

For investigators, the rise of the duo reflects the transformation of Punjab’s gang culture, from street-level rivalries to sophisticated networks with links across Canada, the US, Europe, Australia and other countries.