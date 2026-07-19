Five more women critical after C-section deliveries in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Adding to the maternal death crisis in Rajasthan, five pregnant women, who underwent Caesarean deliveries in Jodhpur’s government hospital, have fallen critically ill. While three of the women are in the ICU, one is surviving on ventilator support, hospital authorities said.

Initially, two patients were placed on ventilator support, and three others were admitted to the ICU. Authorities said the women were referred from healthcare facilities in nearby districts after suffering excessive bleeding following caesarean deliveries.

According to hospital officials, Saroj, who was referred after developing a cardiac complication that necessitated a caesarean delivery, continues to be on ventilator support.

Pooja, referred due to excessive bleeding, remains in the ICU, while Roshni, who was shifted from a private hospital in Nagaur and had a pre-existing hypertension-related condition, is also being treated in the ICU on oxygen support.