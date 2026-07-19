The Sunday Standard

No delimitation bill in House list yet, govt may push it later in the session

The Centre has identified five bills for introduction during the three-week sitting of Parliament, with the delimitation bill absent from the official agenda.
No delimitation bill in the House list yet, the government may push it later in the session.
No delimitation bill in the House list yet, the government may push it later in the session.(File Photo)
Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Although the delimitation bill does not feature among the five bills initially scheduled for introduction in the Monsoon Session, BJP sources on Saturday indicated that the government may spring a surprise by bringing it forward later in the session, along with the listed legislative business.

The Centre has identified five bills for introduction during the three-week sitting of Parliament, with the delimitation bill absent from the official agenda. The legislation had earlier been presented together with the women’s reservation bill as part of a broader legislative package through the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill. During the three-day special session of Parliament convened in April, the proposal failed to secure the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

Political equations have shifted since then. Against the backdrop of changing dynamics within the Opposition, signs of fluctuating unity among several parties and a number of recent defections, the NDA thinks that the parliamentary arithmetic may now be more favourable for giving a fresh push to the delimitation bill.

“The ruling alliance has begun internal discussions, albeit discretely, on making a renewed attempt to move the delimitation bill during the course of the Monsoon Session, though it has not been included in the initial legislative agenda,” a senior BJP leader said. “The strategy rests on the expectation that some Opposition parties could either abstain from voting or extend support to the bill,” the leader said.

No delimitation bill in the House list yet, the government may push it later in the session.
Monsoon Session: NDA to chalk out strategy amid fresh push for Delimitation Bill
Monsoon session
delimitation Bill