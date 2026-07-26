Joshi gets interim charge of ministry, no full-time replacement immediately

NEW DELHI: The Centre Saturday assigned the charge of the Education Ministry to Pralhad Joshi in addition to his existing two portfolios following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union Education Minister.

The appointment, which takes effect immediately, will remain in force until further orders.

A communiqué issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed that the President, acting on the advice of the Prime Minister, had accepted Pradhan’s resignation from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect under Article 75(2) of the Constitution of India. The statement further said that, on the Prime Minister’s recommendation, the President had directed that Pralhad Joshi, a Cabinet minister, would assume charge of the Ministry of Education in addition to his existing responsibilities.

Joshi currently holds the portfolios of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and New & Renewable Energy, both of which he has overseen since the formation of the present government in 2024.

A senior leader with a long association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Joshi is regarded as one of the most experienced members of the Modi Cabinet. He has represented Karnataka’s Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency continuously since 2004, winning five successive parliamentary elections. Over the years, he has also served as Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs.

Meanwhile, sources from the BJP indicated that a full-time Union Education Minister is likely to be appointed after the conclusion of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on August 13, when the Prime Minister is anticipated to undertake a Cabinet reshuffle. Until then, Joshi will discharge the responsibilities of the Education Ministry as an additional charge.

The reshuffle in cabinet follows the resignations of Pradhan on Saturday and Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday, creating vacancies in MoS ranks and cabinet rank together.