An Officer & waterman

UTTAR PRADESH : The world’s oldest living city has long been a favourite destination for religious tourists. However, after becoming PM Narendra Modi’s constituency in 2014 and undergoing a remarkable infrastructural transformation, Varanasi has witnessed a manifold increase in footfall. While this growth boosted the city’s revenue, it also placed enormous pressure on its resources, with the groundwater table among the worst affected.

As the city grappled with the pandemic, it was simultaneously battling a growing water crisis. The problem caught the attention of a young IAS officer who joined as Chief Development Officer in 2022. Known for his proactive approach, 27-year-old Himanshu Nagpal is also credited with revamping the district’s Anganwadi centres. Faced with the water crisis, he did not look for extraordinary solutions; instead, he focused on making better use of existing resources.

Varanasi’s groundwater problem had been building for years. Hotels, businesses and households were drawing large quantities of water through borewells—much like repeatedly withdrawing money from a bank account without making any deposits. Although regulations required them to harvest rainwater, particularly from rooftops, and allow it to percolate into the ground to replenish depleted reserves, compliance was poor.

At the same time, schools and colleges faced a completely different challenge. Every monsoon, their campuses flooded, creating stagnant pools of water and disrupting daily activities. During a discussion with a college principal about waterlogging, Nagpal realised that the two problems could, in fact, solve each other.

Instead of forcing companies to install rainwater harvesting systems in small, cramped spaces, the administration proposed using the large rooftops of public buildings such as schools, hospitals and government offices. Rainwater collected from these roofs could be channelled underground, replenishing groundwater reserves while preventing campus flooding. What appeared to be a simple shift in thinking proved to be a powerful solution.