Delhi behind the scenes

Unusual silence after the rubble under lens

The collapse of a building near Saket Metro station left six people dead. But, another collapse caught public attention—official commentary. While the MCD suspended two senior engineers, its political leaders maintained a studied silence. The corporation’s media wing, too, stayed tight-lipped, citing the absence of a ‘go-ahead’.

One-of-a-kind promotion winning hearts

Almost every lawyer has an opinion about the four new judges recently elevated to the Supreme Court, who are pro-prosecution/government, less inclined to give relief to litigants and not so humble. However, when it comes to Justice Venkita Subramani Mohana, every lawyer has a bouquet: “She’s such an asset for the institution, a great choice, one of the finest elevations so far, one of the best pieces of news for the SC advocate fraternity, and so on.”

Surprise haul of misplaced mobiles at protest site

While slogans echoed at Jantar Mantar during the CJP protest on Saturday, another chorus was quietly building—the sound of missing mobile phones. As attendees, including a photojournalist and a lawyer, searched their pockets, police personnel on duty ended up collecting a surprising haul of misplaced devices.