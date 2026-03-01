Bike-borne men stab ex-Muslim YouTuber in Ghaziabad

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old YouTuber was stabbed multiple times allegedly by two bike-borne men in Loni, Ghaziabad. Saleem Ahmed alias Saleem Wastik, known for taking controversial stand, sustained serious injuries to his neck, abdomen and ear. Ahmed, who runs YouTube channel ‘Salim Wastik’ and goes by the title ‘Ex-Muslim’, was attacked at his office.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Loni) Siddhartha Gautam said that the Loni police station got information on Friday night that a man had been stabbed by two unidentified persons.

A police team reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. He was referred to GTB Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, Gautam said, adding additional force has been deployed in the area.