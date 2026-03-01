CPM not in favour of fielding Shailaja from Mattannur seat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM secretariat, which met on Saturday to discuss candidate selection for the assembly elections, witnessed dramatic moments after senior leader K K Shailaja turned emotional over the party keeping her away from contesting.

The party leadership has not been keen on fielding the former health minister from her sitting seat - Mattannur. Her name has not been included in the candidate list proposed by the Kannur district leadership, either.

When the secretariat discussed the possible candidates and the number of secretariat members to be considered for candidature, Shailaja, sources said, turned emotional at one point, asking “Why am I being singled out?”

She posed the question to the senior leaders as many other secretariat members have been given one more chance to contest. Shailaja also conveyed to the leadership that she is ready to contest from Peravoor constituency, currently represented by state Congress president Sunny Joseph. Following this, the leadership is actively considering to let her contest from Peravoor.

A final decision on the same will be taken at the next secretariat meeting on Wednesday. The leadership has, however, categorically ruled out fielding her from Mattannur, considered a safe CPM seat. Though TNIE tried to contact Shailaja, she didn’t respond to calls or messages.