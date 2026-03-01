India awaits Nepal poll outcome to reset ties

NEW DELHI: India is awaiting the outcome of the March 5 general elections in Nepal to reset its frosty ties with the Himalayan nation.

Beyond the political stakes, India is eager to revive discussions about sharing river water and rainfall data to manage flood disasters, officials said.

Unlike Bangladesh and Pakistan, India is a lower riparian state with respect to Nepal, which complicates its position in negotiations with neighbouring countries. With Nepal, India shares rivers like the Kosi, Gandak, and Mahakali, which have substantial hydropower potential that remains largely untapped.

“We are waiting for the election outcomes in Nepal before making any decisions regarding the river water agreement,” said a senior official familiar with the developments.

The frosty relations between the two countries escalated during the last monsoon when Nepal ceased sharing rainfall data with India, which hampered India’s flood management efforts in Bihar and UP.

“In July last year, we were surprised to find that Nepal had hidden its rain gauge datasheets from its website,” said Prashant Kumar, superintendent engineer of the Bihar water resource department.

“We rely on accurate rainfall data from the Nepal side to plan our flood disaster management in the region. While we managed to cope with the situation thanks to the India Meteorological Department’s real-time rainfall forecasts for Nepal, it was still challenging,” he said.

Strained relations have hindered discussions about tapping the hydropower potential of the rivers. India has remained silent on Nepal’s proposal for regular meetings to discuss the detailed project report (DPR) for the Pancheshwar dam on the Mahakali.