Modi’s Israel visit ‘ill-timed’ and ‘shameful’, Congress ups ante

NEW DELHI: Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Israel as “ill-timed” and “shameless”, the Congress said on Saturday that the visit created the perception of political endorsement of military escalation which is antithetical to India’s historic commitment to a rules-based international order.

In a statement, Salman Khurshid, head of the Congress Foreign Affairs Department, said that the Congress was “deeply concerned” about Modi’s visit to Israel at a moment of heightened regional tensions.

“PM Modi’s visit at this juncture creates the perception of a political endorsement of military escalation, which is deeply antithetical to India’s historic commitment to a rules-based international order and the United Nations Charter-particularly the prohibition on the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State (Article 2 [4]) and the peaceful settlement of disputes (Article 2 [3]),” Khurshid said.