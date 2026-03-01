Private residential school principal held for sexually assaulting 2 students

BENGALURU: The principal of a private residential school, his wife and a teacher have been arrested by the Devanahalli police in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case. The principal is alleged to have sexually assaulted two minor girls who are siblings.
The victim initially approached the teacher to narrate the ordeal but the latter told her that such behaviour was common and need not be reported, the police said.
The principal’s wife is accused of attempting to cover-up the incident by coercing the victims to hush up the incident and also keeping the victims in captivity for about eight days. The couple is also accused of confiscating the victims’ mobile phones, fearing that they might inform their parents of the incident.
The two girls reportedly used the mobile phone of another student and complained to their parents. A complaint was filed with the police on Friday, and the principal and his wife were arrested on Saturday.
The principal is said to have a bedroom next to the girl’s dormitory. He allegedly threatened the victims to fail them in their exams unless they cooperated with him. He also allegedly offered to waive off their school fees and to give good grades if they hid the matter from their parents. The principal’s wife is alleged to have been forcibly feeding raw papayas to the victims in an alleged bid to avoid pregnancy.
“The principal is 47 years old while his wife is 45 years old. Both of them are presently in the custody of the police. Based on preliminary investigations, the principal has sexually assaulted two minor girls. A detailed probe will ascertain if there are more victims.
There are more than 350 girls in the school. The school has a strength of 600 plus students. The principal is alleged to have been entering the girl’s dormitory late at night under the influence of alcohol,” said an officer.