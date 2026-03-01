Private residential school principal held for sexually assaulting 2 students

BENGALURU: The principal of a private residential school, his wife and a teacher have been arrested by the Devanahalli police in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case. The principal is alleged to have sexually assaulted two minor girls who are siblings.

The victim initially approached the teacher to narrate the ordeal but the latter told her that such behaviour was common and need not be reported, the police said.

The principal’s wife is accused of attempting to cover-up the incident by coercing the victims to hush up the incident and also keeping the victims in captivity for about eight days. The couple is also accused of confiscating the victims’ mobile phones, fearing that they might inform their parents of the incident.

The two girls reportedly used the mobile phone of another student and complained to their parents. A complaint was filed with the police on Friday, and the principal and his wife were arrested on Saturday.