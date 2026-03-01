Purple promise of a mountain: Lavender transforms farming in J&K

The Bhaderwah area in the mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a heart of the ‘purple revolution’ redefining the region’s agricultural and economic landscape.

The revolution started with just 10 kanals, which is a little over 6,000 sq yards, in 2010. Now over 10,000 kanals is under lavender cultivation with 7,200 kanals covered in last three years as farmers have started to give up traditional farming of maize and other grains. Lavender has come up as a profitable and sustainable alternative.

The Purple Revolution is expanding beyond the Union Territory now, to the neighbouring states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya. Growers from Bhaderwah supply high-quality lavender seedlings to CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu, which then distributes them free of cost to cultivators in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Meghalaya.

Among the pioneers of this transformation is Bharat Bhushan, one of the first farmers to switch from traditional maize cultivation to lavender farming in Bhaderwah in 2010. “I started with two kanals of land in 2010. I earned four times more profit from lavender farming compared to traditional maize cultivation. Gradually, I converted my entire 10-kanal farm into lavender cultivation,” he said. “Now, I have taken around 60 kanals of land on lease for lavender farming.”

Lavender thrives in temperate climates and is drought-resistant and low maintenance. According to CSIR-IIIM Jammu Director Zabeer Ahmed, lavender farming requires a snow-bound temperate climate with ample sunshine.

A single lavender plant bears flowers for up to 15 years, requires minimal maintenance, and can be harvested from the second year onward. The extracted oil is widely used in soaps, cosmetics, perfumes, and medicinal products.