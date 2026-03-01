Severe heatwave conditions in summer likely

NEW DELHI: After a dry and warmer winter, severe heatwave conditions are expected across most parts of the country, with the exception of Central India. Much of the country is likely to experience warmer days and nights in the upcoming summer, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast an above-normal number of heatwave days over many regions in eastern and east-central India, as well as throughout the southeastern Peninsula and some areas of northwest and west-central India. This includes states such as Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Western Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country is expected to experience a normal number of heatwave days, around 4 to 6 days. Scientists attribute the extreme summer conditions to the transition from La Niña to neutral conditions, which may further shift toward El Niño during the upcoming monsoon.

El Niño is a phenomenon characterised by warmer sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, leading to a weaker monsoon in India, while La Niña is its opposite.

The IMD has warned that the increasing number of heatwave days could pose significant risks to public health, water resources, power demand, and essential services. Vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, outdoor workers, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, are particularly at risk.

Elevated temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses and additional stress on infrastructure and resource management systems. The IMD has advised state authorities and district administrations to prepare adequately, including ensuring the operational readiness of cooling shelters, providing sufficient drinking water supply, and strengthening health surveillance.