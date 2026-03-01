The melody of bagpipes lingers in the hills

They once begged on temple streets but today they perform boldly on stage with bagpipes. This is the remarkable story of one woman’s vision that transformed the lives of hundreds of tribal children. The melody of bagpipes echoing through the Aravalli hills has become a melody of self-belief - a reminder that adversity can be overcome when opportunity meets talent and persistence.

Over 200 tribal boys and girls have been brought into education, residential care and structured training.

At the centre of this change stands Usha Agarwal, a native of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district and founder of Shri Shakti Seva Kendra, who is affectionately known across the region as “Usha Maa.” Guided by a simple conviction — “not alms, but education” — she began working with children who lived around temple premises.

Usha Maa, as she is fondly called, recalls when she first saw these children, climbing nearly 1,100 steps while playing the traditional musical instrument Ravan Hattha. Moved by the children’s determination and natural talent, a local initiative was launched to nurture their potential. “We had no idea they could perform with such grace and confidence. That day, we realised these girls deserved a platform that would showcase their abilities and give them a new direction in life.”

Most of the girls come from extremely underprivileged backgrounds. Recognising their resilience, the organisers decided to form a bagpiper band exclusively for tribal girls — a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state. However, convincing the girls and their families was a major challenge.