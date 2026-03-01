The nest best thing after the trees fell: A headmistress leads bird conservation revival

For years, Girimallika Saikia woke up early to birds chirping. A photography enthusiast, she would wait patiently as house sparrows, magpie-robins and mynas hopped from one branch to another at her Bongaon residence in Assam’s Golaghat, and capture them on her camera.

This continued until everything changed one year when the chirps faded as the birds stopped coming. Noisy machines moved and trees were cut down to make way for a highway. The birds slowly disappeared.

Girimallika, headmistress in-charge of Bongaon Chola High School, was deeply concerned but could not think of an immediate solution. Over time, she started planting trees by the side of the highway until conceiving the idea of making artificial nests. She roped in 30 of her students and launched a bird conservation movement under the banner ‘Chorai Bandhob’ (Friends of Flyers). Four years on, the birds returned.

“We were at a loss as the highway project severely impacted the birds. We planted trees but realised soon after that it could not bring an immediate solution. Since 2022, I had been examining which types of nests work best. We developed two terracotta models in 2023 but did not get the desired results as the shapes of nests vary from one species of bird to another,” says Girimallika.

Following a further study, she designed different artificial terracotta nests the next year and the birds soon moved into those. Chorai Bandhob has put up around 60 nests so far.

“Initially, we put up 30 nests, covering a distance of around 1 km. We were happy when the birds arrived. The trees planted are yet to mature,” Girimallika says.