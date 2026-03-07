Rahul Gandhi announces five guarantee schemes if UDF comes to power in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Replicating the ‘guarantee’ model that helped the Congress win neighbouring Karnataka, party leader Rahul Gandhi has given five assurances to the people of Kerala if the UDF forms the next government.
The guarantees are designed to improve healthcare access, provide financial security for families and create opportunities in entrepreneurship and elderly welfare. The guarantees were announced at the culmination of the ‘Puthuyuga Yatra’ led by Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan here on Saturday.
The assurances include free travel for all women in KSRTC buses, a `1,000 a month allowance to college-going girl students, a hike in welfare pension to `3,000 and a health insurance scheme, named after former chief minister Oommen Chandy, with `25 cover for every household. Rahul also guaranteed a `5 lakh interest-free loan to youngsters to start business ventures and also a dedicated ministry for the welfare of senior citizens.
The Congress leader’s promises came after he pointed out that the LDF government had created a “massive unemployment issue” in Kerala. “We are going to reignite employment in Kerala and provide a protective cover for the people of the state,” he said.
Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said he had “betrayed” the country by signing various deals with the US that were detrimental to India’s interests. The Congress leader alleged that Modi controls Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the same manner as the former is controlled by US President Donald Trump.
He alleged that while Modi is afraid of revelations from the Epstein files in the US, Pinarayi is afraid of a probe by central investigative agencies. “Why isn’t there any investigation against the chief minister and his family? In Kerala, it’s not CPM and BJP. It’s CJP. Everyone knows they are working together to defeat the UDF,” .
He said amid thunderous applause from party workers. He also ridiculed the Communist Party for changing its name to the Corporate Party and added that even CPM workers would agree that the LDF government in Kerala is anti-farmer and anti-worker. On the Sabarimala gold theft episode, Rahul said it was shameful that such an incident happened in one of the holiest places in Kerala.
“The probe has been scuttled now. But don’t worry. We will take strict action against those who dishonoured Sabarimala,” Rahul said. Notably, he also had a bit of “political advice” for UDF leaders, which he said was what the people of the state wanted.
Likening the campaign of the Congress-led alliance to a group dance, Rahul said it would not be good if anyone danced to a different tune. “The advice by the people of Kerala is that the UDF would form the next government if all the leaders danced harmoniously,” he remarked. Meanwhile, IUML MP Abdusamad Samadani, who translated Rahul Gandhi’s English speech into Malayalam, raised eyebrows after misinterpreting some portions of the address.
In one instance, Rahul himself intervened to remind Samadani to mention cricketer Sanju Samson, whose name had been missed in the translation. Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said CWC member Ramesh Chennithala, who spoke at the valedictory of the yatra, exuded confidence that the UDF would capture power, winning more than 100 assembly seats. Leaders of all UDF constituent parties, UDF MPs and MLAs and AICC leaders Deepa Dasmunsi and Sachin Pilot were present on the occasion.