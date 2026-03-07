Rahul Gandhi announces five guarantee schemes if UDF comes to power in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Replicating the ‘guarantee’ model that helped the Congress win neighbouring Karnataka, party leader Rahul Gandhi has given five assurances to the people of Kerala if the UDF forms the next government.

The guarantees are designed to improve healthcare access, provide financial security for families and create opportunities in entrepreneurship and elderly welfare. The guarantees were announced at the culmination of the ‘Puthuyuga Yatra’ led by Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan here on Saturday.

The assurances include free travel for all women in KSRTC buses, a `1,000 a month allowance to college-going girl students, a hike in welfare pension to `3,000 and a health insurance scheme, named after former chief minister Oommen Chandy, with `25 cover for every household. Rahul also guaranteed a `5 lakh interest-free loan to youngsters to start business ventures and also a dedicated ministry for the welfare of senior citizens.

The Congress leader’s promises came after he pointed out that the LDF government had created a “massive unemployment issue” in Kerala. “We are going to reignite employment in Kerala and provide a protective cover for the people of the state,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said he had “betrayed” the country by signing various deals with the US that were detrimental to India’s interests. The Congress leader alleged that Modi controls Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the same manner as the former is controlled by US President Donald Trump.

He alleged that while Modi is afraid of revelations from the Epstein files in the US, Pinarayi is afraid of a probe by central investigative agencies. “Why isn’t there any investigation against the chief minister and his family? In Kerala, it’s not CPM and BJP. It’s CJP. Everyone knows they are working together to defeat the UDF,” .