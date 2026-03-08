At 34 degrees Celsius, Bengaluru no longer like an ‘AC city’

BENGALURU: Bengaluru does not feel like an air-conditioned city anymore, point out weathermen, proving it through temperature figures. The city on Saturday recorded the maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius, while at the Kempegowda International Airport, it was 34.5 degrees Celsius.

As the summer has set in, temperatures in the Karnataka capital have been hovering around this range over the last three days. On Friday, the maximum temperature was 34 degrees Celsius, while on Thursday, it was 33.5. This is 1.5-2 degrees Celsius higher than the normal of 32.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated.

The minimum temperature too has been soaring. The IMD data showed that the city recorded the minimum temperature that was 2.6 degrees Celsius higher than normal. On Saturday morning, the city clocked 21.9 degrees Celsius, while KIA recorded 19 degrees Celsius, a deviation of 1.1 degree Celsius from the norm.