Centre proposes separate authority to push green nod in states

NEW DELHI: The Central government has proposed the creation of a separate body to expedite the green clearance process in states. The new bodies will take over the functions of existing operational bodies, if they become non-functional.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued a draft notification to establish an authority called the Standing Authority on Environment Impact Assessment (SAEIA), along with a Standing Committee on Environment Impact Appraisal (SCEIA) for each state and Union Territory.

According to the notification, the two new bodies will function at the state level by evaluating development projects categorised as Category B and providing environmental clearance in a timely manner. Category B projects include construction, buildings, mining, and industries. A report indicates that over 90% of green projects in the country fall under this category.