Centre proposes separate authority to push green nod in states

NEW DELHI: The Central government has proposed the creation of a separate body to expedite the green clearance process in states. The new bodies will take over the functions of existing operational bodies, if they become non-functional.
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued a draft notification to establish an authority called the Standing Authority on Environment Impact Assessment (SAEIA), along with a Standing Committee on Environment Impact Appraisal (SCEIA) for each state and Union Territory.
According to the notification, the two new bodies will function at the state level by evaluating development projects categorised as Category B and providing environmental clearance in a timely manner. Category B projects include construction, buildings, mining, and industries. A report indicates that over 90% of green projects in the country fall under this category.
Previously, under the Environment Impact Assessment Notification of 2006, the Centre had established two important state-level bodies to evaluate Category B development projects: the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC). These bodies consisted of environmental experts.
The SEAC played a technical advisory role to the SEIAA. The ‘Standing Committee’ will serve a technical advisory role to the Standing Authority now. The notification states that the new bodies will operate in the event that the current bodies become non-functional, with a maximum operational period of six months, and a possible extension of up to an additional six months.
Experts have expressed confusion over these arrangements, as the new system is being created without abolishing the current system. “The government is trying to establish a Central Committee to perform the jobs of the existing bodies to expedite environmental clearance,” said an expert engaged in legal advocacy.
Experts also point out that the criteria for members of the new bodies have been diluted. They also noted that new members will not necessarily need to be environmental experts; they could include chartered accountants, civil servants with two years of experience, and others. However, current members are subject experts.