Devi Awards celebrates 11 women trailblazers

KOLKATA: After a glittering debut in Kolkata in 2019 and equally successful runs in 2022, 2023, and 2024, the Devi Awards were back again this year to felicitate 11 more such dynamic women for their contributions to their profession and for impacting society positively.
The Devi Awards were started in 2014 to recognise the contributions of women who have triumphed in their fields and uplifted fellow women and men on their journeys.
After 38 editions in Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, and Chennai, the Devi Awards returned to Kolkata this year to celebrate women achievers from Kolkata and Eastern India.
The women who got awarded this year included disability rights activist Aloka Guha, thespian Sohini Sengupta, actress Koel Mallick, textile revivalist Darshan Shah, rugby player Sandhya Rai, entrepreneur Baisakhi Ghosh, author Dipanwita Roy, cremationist Tumpa Das, artist Paula Sengupta, Bharatanatyam exponent Dr Thankamani Kutty and jute revivalist Dr Chaitali Das.
Lakshmi Menon, CEO, The New Indian Express Group, said, “Achievements in women have inspired change in our society and what better place than Calcutta to celebrate this spirit? A city that has always stood for art, ideas and progressive thought makes the perfect backdrop for an evening dedicated to extraordinary women.”
“The Devi Awards have always stood for celebrating women who fight yet powerfully shape the world around us. Women who lead, innovate, nurture and, most importantly, uplift others. Each awardee has designed and carried a story of determination and purpose,” she further said.
This year, the event had veteran actor and Padmashri Awardee Prosenjit Chatterjee as the chief guest. “I’m really happy to be here today. Devi Awards has been happening here for the last four years, and it’s been happening throughout the country, this is the 39th edition. I’m really honoured to hand over the awards to the Devis who have contributed a lot in their own way. Thank you so much,” he said. Author and senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai of The New Indian Express Group moderated the show.
